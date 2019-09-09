Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song

Jason Aldean has released his new single "We Back". The track comes from his forthcoming studio album, entitled "9", which will be released on November 22nd.

Aldean explained the record's title, "Early on I always thought if we ever got to make nine albums, I'm going to call it '9.' It was my baseball number growing up, and it's just kind of always been my lucky number.

"I remember cutting the first album and thinking 'that's forever away,' and now here we are. I don't know, it's really special we made it this far - so, it's more for me than anybody else - but, it means a lot."

The single "We Back" can be streamed here and Jason had this to say it, "When I came into Country music and made my mark, it was with a banger. But we haven't put out a lot of that stuff over the last couple years. So we got this song and to me it just says what it says: 'Thought we were gone, but you're wrong - now it's on.'"

The single, along with three additional tracks from the album,, "Blame It On You", "I Don't Drink Anymore" and "Keep It Small Town" are available at digital retailers.





Related Stories

Jason Aldean Going Vegas This December

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

Jason Aldean Reveals New Album Title Song 'Rearview Town'

Jason Aldean Announces Epic Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Jason Aldean Goes Retro For Father-Daughter Dance

Jason Aldean Music and More

More Jason Aldean News



