.

Tegan And Sara Streaming 'Hey, I'm Just Like You'

William Lee | 09-09-2019

Tegan And Sara

Tegan And Sara are streaming a brand new track called "Hey, I'm Just Like You." The song is the title cut to their duo's forthcoming album that will be hitting stores on September 27th.

Sara explained the inspiration for the track, "Tegan and I were dirtbags in high school. Stoned on acid, sneaking out, skipping school, lying to our parents. But we were also having the time of our lives.

"On acid, Tegan seemed like the funniest, coolest person in the universe. All the animosity and fighting melted away, and we were returned to the original joy of our friendship and delivered back into the wonder of our childhood. This is the origin of this song." Watch the lyric video here.


