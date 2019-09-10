.

Tool Frontman Addresses Justin Bieber Controversy

K. Wiggins | 09-10-2019

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan explained why he tweeted "#bummer" as a reaction to Justin Bieber expressing his love of one of the band's songs via social media.

Keenan simply responded by tweeting "#bummer," which drew a strong reaction from the pop star's wife Hailey. Maynard was asked about it during an interview with Zane Lowe.

He explained, "He's probably a good kid. It's the crap that surrounds him. God bless him, he's a product of those things we've spoken about numerous times.

"So when I make a statement like #bummer, it has nothing to do with him - it has to do with the ocean of sh*t that's going to follow because he couldn't just be a quiet Tool fan - he had to say it out loud, and now I know them.

"The flood's coming from the people that don't get it, and the people that think they do - and they're going to argue with each other and it's going to be stupid. And it doesn't matter. And this poor kid's caught right in the crosshairs, as he was, as he is."


