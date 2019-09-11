.

Borknagar Release 'Up North' Video

William Lee | 09-11-2019

Borknagar

Borknagar have released a music video for their new track "Up North". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "True North", which is set to hit stores on September 27th.

Oystein G. Brun had this to say about the new video, "'Up North' being the brainchild of I.C.S. Vortex, we gave his longtime friend Costin Chioreanu the full artistic freedom to make a video for the song.

"The only requirement from the band's side was that we wanted visual representation and empowerment of the lyrics. Over seasonal changes the lyrics deal with the circle of live, to constancy of energy in the universe and the fact that we are all stardust that momentary comes together to be you, me and everybody else on this vast and wonderous planet.

"We are truly impressed by Costin's work! The way the visuals play around with the lyrical themes is a stroke of genius. This is art in the true sense of the word, where hard work, passion, heart and soul has made this a glorious piece of captivatinge eye-candy. We love it!" Watch the video here.


