Judas Priest Star Jams With Tribute Band

(hennemusic) Guitarist Richie Faulkner joined the Judas Priest tribute band Sad Wings for three songs during an August 18 show at the Hard Rock Cafe in Nashville, TN, and the group are sharing footage from the surprise guest appearance online.

"So....we were playing a show at Hard Rock Cafe Nashville when Richie Faulkner, guitarist from Judas Priest walked in," posted Sad Wings. "Richie just moved to Nashville and wanted to check out the local Priest tribute band. He watched us play 7 songs then asked to join in! He played 'Metal Gods', 'Breakin' The Law' and 'Hell Bent For Leather.' Richie complimented us on specific things in songs and especially frontman Tim McDonald's vocals on 'Down In Flames' and 'Victim Of Changes.'

"We are honored, humbled and grateful that Richie gave us the most epic band memory of our life. Richie was gracious, funny and humble. What a great guy! Thank you to everyone who was a part of this incredible evening"

Sad Wings features McDonald on vocals, guitarists Ralph "Glenn" Circelli and Kenny "KK" Knight, bassist Wendi Phillips and drummer Jared Jensen. Check out the videos from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





