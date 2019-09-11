.

Stone Broken Expand 'All In Time' For Reissue

K. Wiggins | 09-11-2019

Stone Broken

Stone Broken have announced that they have remastered and expanded their 2016 debut album "All In Time" for a reissue that will be available October 11th.

In addition to the remastered original album tracks, the new package will include several bonus tracks including "Wait For You" (2019 recording), Be There" (Live In Studio), ""This Life" (Live In Studio), "Fall Back Down" (Live In Studio), "Wait For You" (Acoustic) and "Stay All Night" (Acoustic).

Frontman Rich Moss had this to say, "All In Time wasn't just a stepping stone for us. It wasn't just our debut record...it literally changed our lives! When we were writing the album, I don't think any of us realized just how important it was going to be.

"We released it independently, and within the first couple of hours, the CD stocks had all sold out! We managed to tour right across the UK and Europe and gain some incredible fans and friends along the way! We feel now is the right moment to put All In Time back into production and to let people have a piece of our history."


