Travis Barker and nothing,nowhere Share New Song

Blink-182's Travis Barker and nothing,nowhere. are streaming a new track called "True Love". The song comes from their forthcoming collaborative EP "Bloodlust".

The EP is set to be released on September 27th and nothing,nowhere. had this to say about the working with Barker, "Travis has been a huge influence on me my whole life.

"He is the reason I became interested in tattoos at a young age and was also one of the main reasons I decided to start learning how to play instruments.

"Working with him was some of the most fun I've had making music. it was just an organic process, it reminded me of hanging at a friend's house when I was younger and just creating to create." Check out the new song below:





