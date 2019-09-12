.

AC/DC Used In Unusual Way By Police Dept

Michael Angulia | 09-12-2019

AC/DC

Music hath charms to soothe a savage beast and AC/DC's music apparently has the power to move wild beasts, police in Montana have discovered.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office took to social media to share that they have had some luck using the AC/DC classic "Hells Bells" to encourage reluctant bison to clear the road.

The department shared on Facebook, "Being a deputy around West Yellowstone comes with unusual duties, including herding bison off the highway so no one gets hurt.

"When deputies respond to a bison on the road, they turn on lights and siren and encourage the animal to leave the road with an air horn. With a reluctant bison, they've been known to play AC/DC's Hell's Bells over the speakers - that usually seems to work." See the full post below:


