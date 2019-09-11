Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert

Country music star Billy Currington has announced that he will be hosting a free Bahamas benefit concert this Saturday, September 14th at Sunset Pier in Key West that will be open to all ages.

Currington had this to say, "After seeing the impact Hurricane Dorian had on the Bahamas, I felt I had do something. I looked online for organizations already in motion, helping out the island of Green Turtle Cay, which I came to know when we shot the video for People Are Crazy.

"I saw that my friend Paul Menta is heading up fundraising efforts with Key West Cares and putting on a show at the Key West Theatre, and I decided I wanted to be a part of what they're doing.

"I will be heading down there to play a few songs at the theater this Saturday night Sept 14, 7 pm. If you would like to come down and check out the show or be a part it, look up Key West Cares online for more info. There will be an additional opportunity for a fundraiser at the full band after party at the Sunset Pier starting around sunset.

"If you have something to auction, hit up Paul Menta at Key West Cares. Paul runs Key West Legal Rum distillery and has just put in the first super sweet auction item. Most of all, I can't wait to hang and see people gather together for the love of the Bahamas."

According to the announcement, "the fundraising efforts will rely solely on front gate donations, local sponsorships, and volunteer staff. Currington has connected with Key West Cares and the locally-based organization will handle the disbursement of funds to the ravaged islands."





