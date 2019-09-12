.

Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online

Bruce Henne | 09-12-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders launched their new album, "Another State Of Grace", on the day of its release with an acoustic performance at Planet Rock on September 6, and the UK radio station is streaming video from the event.

Vocalist Ricky Warwick and guitarist Scott Gorham delivered unplugged versions of the current single, "Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down", and the record's lead track, "Ain't The End Of The World", as well as classic tunes "Bound For Glory" and "All Hell Breaks Loose."

Produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), "Another State Of Grace" sees the BSR recording debut of new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online

Black Star Riders Stream New Song 'Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down'

Singled Out: Black Star Riders' Ain't The End Of The World

Black Star Riders Unplug For 'Ain't The End Of The World'

Black Star Riders Release 'Ain't The End Of The World' Video

Black Star Riders Announce Another State Of Grace Tour

Black Star Riders Release 'Another State Of Grace' Video

Black Star Riders Streaming 'Another State Of Grace'

Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

Former Black Star Riders Guitarist Damon Johnson Previews New Song

More Black Star Riders News

Black Star Riders Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
AC/DC Used In Unusual Way By Police Dept- Slipknot Already Thinking Ahead To Next Album- Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Special Haunted Edition

advertisement


Latest News
AC/DC Used In Unusual Way By Police Dept

Slipknot Already Thinking Ahead To Next Album

Dream Theater Announce 2020 Distance Over Time Tour Dates

Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online

Iron Maiden Star Rocks With Tribute Band

Singled Out: Strength Betrayed's War Torn

Billy Currington Announces Free Bahamas Benefit Concert

Hellyeah's Tom Maxwell Recovering From Surgery



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.