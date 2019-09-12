Black Star Riders Unplugged Performance Goes Online

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders launched their new album, "Another State Of Grace", on the day of its release with an acoustic performance at Planet Rock on September 6, and the UK radio station is streaming video from the event.

Vocalist Ricky Warwick and guitarist Scott Gorham delivered unplugged versions of the current single, "Tonight The Moonlight Let Me Down", and the record's lead track, "Ain't The End Of The World", as well as classic tunes "Bound For Glory" and "All Hell Breaks Loose."

Produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), "Another State Of Grace" sees the BSR recording debut of new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso. Watch the performance here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





