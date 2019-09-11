Bloodbather Release New Video And Ink With Rise Records

Bloodbather have released a music video for their single "End". The song has been reissued as the band work on the music for their first release under their just inked deal with Rise Records.

They had this to say about the track, "Everybody has their urges - things that they want to say or do whenever they're lost in a rage, want revenge, or are in a dark place in life. This song is not about being right or wrong, but about giving in to a primal act." Watch the video here.

Fans can also catch the band on the road this fall when they hit the road with Of Mice & Men, For the Fallen Dreams, and Thousand Below. See the dates for the trek below:

9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram

9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma

9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room

9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex

9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis

9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada

10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement

10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's

10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre

10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger

10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

10/17 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground





Related Stories

More Bloodbather News

Bloodbather Music and More



