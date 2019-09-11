Bloodbather Release New Video And Ink With Rise Records
Bloodbather have released a music video for their single "End". The song has been reissued as the band work on the music for their first release under their just inked deal with Rise Records.
They had this to say about the track, "Everybody has their urges - things that they want to say or do whenever they're lost in a rage, want revenge, or are in a dark place in life. This song is not about being right or wrong, but about giving in to a primal act." Watch the video here.
Fans can also catch the band on the road this fall when they hit the road with Of Mice & Men, For the Fallen Dreams, and Thousand Below. See the dates for the trek below:
9/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram
9/24 - San Diego, CA - Soma
9/25 - Flagstaff, AZ - The Green Room
9/27 - Salt Lake City - Complex
9/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis
9/29 - Lawrence, KS - Granada
10/3 - Columbus, OH - Basement
10/5 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey
10/6 - Toronto, ON - Lee's
10/7 - Montreal, QC - Fairmont Theatre
10/9 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
10/11 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
10/12 - Greensboro, NC - The Blind Tiger
10/15 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/16 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
10/17 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada
10/19 - Mesa, AZ - The Underground
