Premiere: Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir's 'Lift Me Up'

We are pleased to premiere Blake Brown & The American Dust Choir's new single "Lift Me Up". The song comes from their forthcoming "Turning Tides" EP which they will be releasing on September 27th.

Blake had this to say about the song, "Lift Me Up" is about facing inner demons, finding strength, and pushing through. But more than that, it's about overcoming and realizing the strength in commitment and partnership.

"It's about navigating it all the best you can, even when that doesn't feel like enough. I think we all strive for connection, partnership, and a sense that someone can be there to lift us up, during the good and bad." Stream the new song below:









