Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary 'Let It Bleed' Reissue

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones will release a 50th anniversary edition of their 1969 album, "Let It Bleed", on November 1st. The record, which features classic Stones tracks like "Gimme Shelter", "Midnight Rambler", "You Can't Always Get What You Want" and more, has been remastered for the 2019 project by Bob Ludwig.

"When we did the first Let It Bleed remaster in 2002, our intention was to pay homage to the original work," says Ludwig. "When we did this new version, the purpose was to make it as great as it could possibly sound. If you listen on a good set of speakers or good headphones, you'll hear subtle things in the background that are now much more clear that were somewhat hidden before."

The 50th Anniversary Limited Deluxe Edition will include the remastered album in Stereo and Mono on both vinyl and Hybrid SACD, and a reproduction of the 1969 7" mono single of "Honky Tonk Women"/"You Can't Always Get What You Want," in a picture sleeve; the box set also comes with three 12" x 12" hand-numbered replica-signed lithographs printed on embossed archival paper, a full-color 23" x 23" poster with restored art from the original 1969 Decca Records package, and an 80 page hardcover book with never-before-seen photos by the band's tour photographer Ethan Russell and an essay by journalist David Fricke.

"No other rock & roll album of the late Sixties so embodied... the contradictions, turbulence of its time, creation and the band... than Let It Bleed," writes Fricke in the book.

"Let It Bleed" topped the UK charts while reaching No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 and going on to sell more than 2 million copies in the country.

The remastered stereo version of "Let It Bleed" will also be available as a stand-alone CD, LP, and digitally. See the unboxing video, tracklist and package details and "Monkey Man" lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





