Singled Out: Strength Betrayed's War Torn

Christian hard rockers Strength Betrayed just released their new "War Torn" EP and to celebrate we asked the band members to tell us about the title track. Here is the story:

Thomas Smith: The song "War-Torn" was our ''this is a general idea of what we are about'' song lol. We wanted to show our 'teeth' so to speak, while at the same time showing some melodies and how much we can push our sound.

Seth came to practice with the main riff mixed with the little bass interlude before the bridge (listen to the song if you don't know lol). We liked what we heard but we split the two sections into a long intro and the main heavy riff. But when we went to records, we decided it sounded a lot better to just have the main riff kick-off and then have the "intro bass line" right before the bridge. It really helped bring out the heavy sound that slaps you in the face immediately and hopefully keeps beating you into the ground lol.

The song talks about how we are continuing to war against each other for stupid stuff. A lot of hypocrisy and violence for uselessness. We will eventually look back and see that we left a dying world "War-Torn". So, we structured the song as this back and forth between heavy and 'downtime' to hopefully continue the theme of combat between two opposing sides. We really hope the fans enjoy it.

Seth Altman: When we took the song into the studio, at first the producers didn't "get it". We recorded the rough take and they told us that they really don't know what's going on with this song but we will record it and see what happens. But around the time we were recording my bass lines, they said: "Okay.....we get it now". So, they basically heard what we were hearing and we were able to really lean in and make the song so much better. And by the time we wrapped things up, the song was what you hear now. It's just so heavy and different, and we hope the fans really like it. That's the mystery behind this song, it's different but similar and it just catches people's attention.

Jacob Hair: When I wrote the Solo for War-Torn, I wanted to write something that would capture the intense energy of the song. Something that would really capture the title "War Torn".

Once we began writing War-Torn, I would play 3 different solos in practice and could never pick the one I liked. So, after practice, I went home and worked on the different solos and ended up combining parts of each solo together. This would eventually lead to what you hear in the single.

