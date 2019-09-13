Eddie Money Passed Away This Morning

1980s hit maker Eddie Money died Friday morning (September 13th), according to a statement issued by his family. The singer and songwriter was 70 years old.

Eddie's family shared the sad news with the following statement, "The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music."

Money revealed late last month (August 24th) that he was battling esophageal cancer and the diagnosis was the focus of a special episode of his AXS TV show "Real Money" that aired last night.

Eddie said of the diagnosis, "It hit me really, really hard. I don't want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody. It's not honest. I want to be honest with everybody."

AXS TV shared the sad news via Facebook. They wrote, "We are incredibly saddened to announce that Eddie Money has passed away at the age of 70.

"Our thoughts are with Laurie, Jess, Dez, Joe, Julian, and Zach at this time".





Related Stories

Eddie Money Battling Esophageal Cancer

Eddie Money To Undergo Heart Surgery This Week

Eddie Money's Son Didn't Know Who Jimmy Page Was

More Eddie Money News

Eddie Money Music and More



