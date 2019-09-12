Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

(hennemusic) Ghost are debuting a video for their forthcoming new single, "Kiss The Go-Goat." "We wish to inform you Ghost has released two special tracks from the 1969 archives," announced the band on social media.

The retro-60s sound of "Kiss The Go-Goat" will be included on a new limited-edition seven-inch single which will be released on September 27, backed by "Mary On A Cross."

The Swedish rockers have yet to confirm if the tunes are also included as the "bonus 7" with two Ghost rarities" as featured in the Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle", also set to arrive on September 27.

Limited to 5,000 copies, "Prequelle Exalted" will present the Swedish band's fourth album on Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl; a 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin; exclusive die-cut "Prequelle" artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations; four 12" X 12" live photo prints; and, a Ghost 7" vinyl adapter. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Ghost Announce Limited 'Prequelle' Collector's Edition

Ghost Frontman Open To Doing A Rock Opera In The Future

Ghost Mastermind Reflects On Being Outed

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

iamthemorning Release 'Ghost Of A Story' Video

Ghost Unplug For 'Dance Macabre' Performace

More Ghost News

Ghost Music and More



