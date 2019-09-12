.

Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

Bruce Henne | 09-12-2019

Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost are debuting a video for their forthcoming new single, "Kiss The Go-Goat." "We wish to inform you Ghost has released two special tracks from the 1969 archives," announced the band on social media.

The retro-60s sound of "Kiss The Go-Goat" will be included on a new limited-edition seven-inch single which will be released on September 27, backed by "Mary On A Cross."

The Swedish rockers have yet to confirm if the tunes are also included as the "bonus 7" with two Ghost rarities" as featured in the Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle", also set to arrive on September 27.

Limited to 5,000 copies, "Prequelle Exalted" will present the Swedish band's fourth album on Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl; a 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin; exclusive die-cut "Prequelle" artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations; four 12" X 12" live photo prints; and, a Ghost 7" vinyl adapter. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


