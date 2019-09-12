Stone Temple Pilots Stream Vintage 'Meatplow' Live Recording

(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots are streaming audio of a 1994 live version of "Meatplow" as a preview to next month's arrival of a 25th anniversary edition of their second album, "Purple."

The tune is part of a previously-unreleased recording of the band's full 1994 concert in New Haven, CT while on tour in support of the project, as featured on the October 18 release of the 3CD/1LP "Purple: Super Deluxe Edition."

The package also presents a newly-remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl, plus unreleased rarities, demos and versions of album tracks, like an early take of "Meatplow."

Produced by Brenden O'Brien and led by the singles "Big Empty", "Vasoline" and "Interstate Love Song", "Purple" debuted at No. I in the US while going on to sell more than 6 million copies in the country.

View the track list for the Super Deluxe Edition here; the milestone reissue project will also be available both digitally and as a 2-CD Deluxe Edition. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





