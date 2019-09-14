.

Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

Bruce Henne | 09-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Clutch

(hennemusic) Clutch have released a new 2019 studio recording of their classic 2007 track, "Electric Worry", as the latest installment in the band's Weathermaker Vault Series.

When the song first surfaced on the album, "From Beale Street To Oblivion", nobody knew that this track would turn into one of Clutch's most recognizable songs, going on to become a fan favorite and a staple at live shows that, over the course of time, went through some changes.

The studio recording of the 2019 live version of the song delivers the tune without the keyboards and harmonica that are on the original rendition.

"All in all it's just a leaner, meaner song," says vocalist Neil Fallon. "We wanted to put something out there that was representative of what we do these days since it happens to be one of our most popular songs."

Clutch are streaming the new studio version alongside footage from a 2019 European festival run, including their appearances at the UK's Download, Greece's Release Athens and Denmark's Coppenhell events.

The updated version of "Electric Worry" was mixed by Vance Powell (Wolfmother, The Raconteurs, Arctic Monkeys). Stream the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

Clutch Performs Evil New Single At Download Festival

Clutch Announce UK And European Tour

Clutch Release Cover Of Willie Dixon Classic 'Evil'

Clutch and Killswitch Engage Teaming For North American Tour

Clutch Detail Third Annual Earth Rocker Festival

Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced

Clutch Release 'Ghoul Wrangler' Video

Clutch Frontman Neil Fallon Hospitalized After Collapse 2018 In Review

More Clutch News

Clutch Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'- Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross- Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song- more


Reviews
Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

Pink Floyd Legend Nick Mason Announces 2020 Tour

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Song

Singled Out: SpankTheNun

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.