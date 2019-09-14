Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

(hennemusic) Clutch have released a new 2019 studio recording of their classic 2007 track, "Electric Worry", as the latest installment in the band's Weathermaker Vault Series.

When the song first surfaced on the album, "From Beale Street To Oblivion", nobody knew that this track would turn into one of Clutch's most recognizable songs, going on to become a fan favorite and a staple at live shows that, over the course of time, went through some changes.

The studio recording of the 2019 live version of the song delivers the tune without the keyboards and harmonica that are on the original rendition.

"All in all it's just a leaner, meaner song," says vocalist Neil Fallon. "We wanted to put something out there that was representative of what we do these days since it happens to be one of our most popular songs."

Clutch are streaming the new studio version alongside footage from a 2019 European festival run, including their appearances at the UK's Download, Greece's Release Athens and Denmark's Coppenhell events.

The updated version of "Electric Worry" was mixed by Vance Powell (Wolfmother, The Raconteurs, Arctic Monkeys). Stream the song and read more here.

