.

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Bruce Henne | 09-14-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost are streaming audio of their new track, "Kiss The Go-Goat", and its b-side "Mary On A Cross." Both songs are featured on a new limited-edition seven-inch single which will be released on September 27, alongside their inclusion on the Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle."

"We wish to inform you Ghost has released two special tracks from the 1969 archives," announced the band on social media. The songs arrive following the debut of a video for the single, with lead vocals on both tunes handled by Papa Nihil, and not current frontman Cardinal Copia.

Limited to 5,000 copies, "Prequelle Exalted" will present the Swedish band's fourth album on Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl; a 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin; eExclusive die-cut artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations; four 12" X 12" live photo prints; and, a Ghost 7" vinyl adapter. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Ghost Debut Video For New Single 'Kiss The Go-Goat'

The Ghost Inside Announce Second Comeback Show

Slash Shares Live 'Ghost' Video

Ghost Announce Limited 'Prequelle' Collector's Edition

Ghost Frontman Open To Doing A Rock Opera In The Future

Ghost Mastermind Reflects On Being Outed

Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

Ghost Announce Ultimate Tour Named Death Fall Leg

iamthemorning Release 'Ghost Of A Story' Video

More Ghost News

Ghost Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'- Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross- Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song- more


Reviews
Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

John Nemeth Live On Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
KISS Postpone Concert For Gene Simmons 'Medical Procedure'

Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

Clutch Stream New Version of Classic Song

Pink Floyd Legend Nick Mason Announces 2020 Tour

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Song

Singled Out: SpankTheNun

Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show

Green Day's Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.