Ghost Stream New Songs Kiss The Go-Goat And Mary On A Cross

(hennemusic) Ghost are streaming audio of their new track, "Kiss The Go-Goat", and its b-side "Mary On A Cross." Both songs are featured on a new limited-edition seven-inch single which will be released on September 27, alongside their inclusion on the Deluxe Collector's Edition of their 2018 album, "Prequelle."

"We wish to inform you Ghost has released two special tracks from the 1969 archives," announced the band on social media. The songs arrive following the debut of a video for the single, with lead vocals on both tunes handled by Papa Nihil, and not current frontman Cardinal Copia.

Limited to 5,000 copies, "Prequelle Exalted" will present the Swedish band's fourth album on Transparent Orange with Black Smoke Colored Vinyl; a 60-page arena tour photo book, hardbound and wrapped in black gator skin; eExclusive die-cut artwork with a 12-page booklet featuring brand-new illustrations; four 12" X 12" live photo prints; and, a Ghost 7" vinyl adapter. here.

