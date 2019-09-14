Pink Floyd Legend Nick Mason Announces 2020 Tour

(hennemusic) Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets have announced dates for a spring 2020 tour of the UK and Ireland. The series will kick off at Dublin's Convention Centre on April 29, and wrap up at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on May 16; general public tickets will go on sale from 10am on September 19.



The Pink Floyd drummer launched the project - which exclusively performs vintage pre-Dark Side Of The Moon era material by the iconic band - in the spring of 2018; the lineup includes Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, Lee Harris of the Blockheads, bassist Guy Pratt and composer Dom Beken, a collaborator with late Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright.

The positive reaction to their first UK shows even caught the drummer by surprise. "I think we found a niche for ourselves," Mason told Billboard last year, "which is to do something that is not being done by everyone else, by the tribute bands or by Roger [Waters] or David [Gilmour]. It's a real return to some of the improvised sections and the atmosphere of the songs. The tendency in this day and age is to try and recreate things perfectly. We bring imperfection."

Naming the project after Pink Floyd's second album served to give fans an idea of what they could expect from their live performances. "It's a quick way of explaining to people what we're doing," explained Mason. "What I didn't want to get caught up in were a lot of people going, 'Well, why don't you play "Comfortably Numb"?' or 'Why don't you do something from The Wall?' I think the name itself indicates where we are and what we're doing." See the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Announces North American Tour

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Continue Celebrating Band's Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

More Nick Mason News

Nick Mason Music and More



