Slipknot Considering Special Toned Down Full Album Show
Slipknot guitarist Jim Root says that the band have been discussing ideas about how to play their chart-topping new album in full in a toned down fashion.
Root revealed the idea after he was asked if the band was making any special plans for their 25th anniversary next year. The answer to that question seemed to be that no solid plans have been talked about.
He told PA radio station 93.3 WMMR, "I don't know, man. I don't know if we're gonna [perform an entire album live]. We did that with 'Iowa' at Knotfest, and it was cool, it was a cool thing. But it might be cool to do."
Jim then revealed that the has been discussing the idea of playing their brand new album "We Are Not Your Kind" in full and in a different way. He said, "We have been talking about maybe trying to find some way to play [the new album in its entirety, from top to bottom. I would like to do that. I think that would be something really cool.
"And do it in a really toned down, stripped down, not big stage set, club atmosphere type of thing. I'd love to do something like that. And then maybe webcast it or something."
