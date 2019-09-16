.

Art Alexakis Streams New Song 'The Hot Water Test'

William Lee | 09-16-2019

Art Alexakis

Everclear frontman Art Alexakis is streaming his new single "The Hot Water Test". The song comes from his forthcoming debut solo album "Sun Songs", which will be hitting stores on October 11th.

The song was inspired by Art's diagnosis with diagnose multiple . He explains, "Doctors would diagnose MS by putting their patients into super-hot water and wait for them to start showing symptoms.

"It was pretty barbaric and miserable, and just one example of the kind of experiences that people with MS, autoimmune diseases, cancer, or for that matter any debilitating disease, have to deal with all the time." Listen to the track here.


