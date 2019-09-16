.

Lindemann Release Video For First Song From New Album

William Lee | 09-16-2019

Lindemann

Lindemann have released a music video for their new single "Steh auf". The song comes from the project's forthcoming sophomore album "F & M", which will be released on November 22nd.

The power duo features Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Peter Tagtgren (Pain and Hypocrisy) and unlike their debut album, the new record finds Till singing in his native German.

Six of the new album tracks are new songs from the duo and five come from Lindemann's collaboration with the Hamburg Thalia Theater for a modern adaptation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale "Hansel & Gretel". Watch the new video here.


