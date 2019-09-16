Papa Roach Release Fan Focused 'Come Around' Video

(KMPR) Papa Roach have released a fan-focused music video for their mental health awareness track "Come Around", from their "Who Do You Trust?" album. We were sent the following details:

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Personally, it's my life experience of being on both sides of the song: being the person that needed help, and being the person that has reached out and given somebody help. I feel that in those times ?we can find who we really are." - vocalist

The video was shot in New York and features footage from their August 11 performance in New York, NY, featuring longtime fan Mark Moreno, who has followed the band since 2000. It begins with Jacoby saying, "This music gives me a connection to something bigger than myself. This music connects me with people. This music gives me purpose."

Director Bryson Roatch visually tells the story of both the band and Mark, in their journey to do what they love most, sharing emotional moments on the way. One particularly touching moment is Mark visiting the gravesite of his sister, Elizabeth Santana Mercado, whom he lost to colon cancer in 2016. "She was my control switch. She could change my mood real quickly," he explains. The video's caption notes that thanks to music and a good support system (Mark is shown with family and friends), you can overcome anything. At Mark's 57th Papa Roach concert, Jacoby presented him with a gift - a platinum Papa Roach plaque in honor of Elizabeth - and thanked him for his support by giving him two golden Papa Roach "Por Vida" ("For Life") passes, good for tickets to any Papa Roach show, anywhere in the world, for free, for life.



Shaddix added, "We knew 'Come Around' was one of those special songs when we got done with it. We walked away from the track and kept humming the melody to it, and it's just one of those things that gets stuck in your head. Lyrically, this track's about sticking with your friend through thick and thin, or your loved one, as they're spiraling out." Watch the video here.

KMPR submitted this story.

It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.





