.

Papa Roach Release Fan Focused 'Come Around' Video

KMPR | 09-16-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Papa Roach

(KMPR) Papa Roach have released a fan-focused music video for their mental health awareness track "Come Around", from their "Who Do You Trust?" album. We were sent the following details:

Frontman Jacoby Shaddix had this to say, "Personally, it's my life experience of being on both sides of the song: being the person that needed help, and being the person that has reached out and given somebody help. I feel that in those times ?we can find who we really are." - vocalist

The video was shot in New York and features footage from their August 11 performance in New York, NY, featuring longtime fan Mark Moreno, who has followed the band since 2000. It begins with Jacoby saying, "This music gives me a connection to something bigger than myself. This music connects me with people. This music gives me purpose."

Director Bryson Roatch visually tells the story of both the band and Mark, in their journey to do what they love most, sharing emotional moments on the way. One particularly touching moment is Mark visiting the gravesite of his sister, Elizabeth Santana Mercado, whom he lost to colon cancer in 2016. "She was my control switch. She could change my mood real quickly," he explains. The video's caption notes that thanks to music and a good support system (Mark is shown with family and friends), you can overcome anything. At Mark's 57th Papa Roach concert, Jacoby presented him with a gift - a platinum Papa Roach plaque in honor of Elizabeth - and thanked him for his support by giving him two golden Papa Roach "Por Vida" ("For Life") passes, good for tickets to any Papa Roach show, anywhere in the world, for free, for life.

Shaddix added, "We knew 'Come Around' was one of those special songs when we got done with it. We walked away from the track and kept humming the melody to it, and it's just one of those things that gets stuck in your head. Lyrically, this track's about sticking with your friend through thick and thin, or your loved one, as they're spiraling out." Watch the video here.

KMPR submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Papa Roach Release Fan Focused 'Come Around' Video

Papa Roach Making Special Plans For 'Infest' Anniversary

Papa Roach Release New Video And Add Dates To Tour

Papa Roach Stream New Album And Announce Album

Papa Roach Announce Three Night Stand At Famed Music Club

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

Papa Roach Singer Feared For His Voice Over Emergency Surgery

Papa Roach Go Ballet For 'None Of The Above' Video

Papa Roach Release 'My Medication' Video

More Papa Roach News

Papa Roach Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home- David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question- The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years- more


Reviews
The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home

David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question

The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years

Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour and Box Set

Metallica Take Top Spot On LIVE75 Chart

Ghost Live Debut New Songs At North American Tour Launch

Bruce Springsteen Reveals Details For Western Stars Cinema Events

John Fogerty 50 Year Trip Live Album Announced



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.