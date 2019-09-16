.

Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour and Box Set

Michael Angulia | 09-16-2019

Supergrass

Alt rockers Supergrass have reunited and announced their plans to launch a theatre tour that will visit the UK, Europe and North America next year and the band will also releasing a new career spanning box set.

The band made a surprise return last week (September 6th) when they took the stage at the Glastonbury Pilton Party for an unannounced set and now preparing to hit the road early next year for the reunion tour.

They will be kicking things off on February 4th in Paris at the Casino de Paris and will visit various cities in Europe and the UK before heading to the U.S. on April 1st for a show in Los Angeles, followed by concerts in New York on the 8th and 9th.

The 'Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 - 2008' box set will be released on January 24th and will include over 6 hours of previously unreleased material, including 5 previously unreleased instant grat tracks, along with their 6 original albums on picture disc LP and CD, bonus CDs of unreleased live material, B-sides, remixes, rarities, studio out-takes, demos, acoustic versions, oddities, new mixes, a deluxe book, posters and button badges.

Danny Goffey had this to say about the band's return, 'Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. We're extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans... and their extended families." See the tour dates below:

February 2020
4th - Paris, France - Casino de Paris
5th - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
7th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
14th - Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre
17th - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall
20th - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom
24th - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England - O2 Academy Newcastle
26th - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse
29th - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds

March 2020
3rd - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham
6th - London, England - Alexandra Palace

April 2020
1st - Los Angeles - Wiltern
8tj - New York, NY - Webster Hall
9th - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel


Day In Rock
The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home- David Lee Roth Sidesteps Eddie Van Halen Health Question- The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years


