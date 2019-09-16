Supergrass Announce Reunion Tour and Box Set

Alt rockers Supergrass have reunited and announced their plans to launch a theatre tour that will visit the UK, Europe and North America next year and the band will also releasing a new career spanning box set.

The band made a surprise return last week (September 6th) when they took the stage at the Glastonbury Pilton Party for an unannounced set and now preparing to hit the road early next year for the reunion tour.

They will be kicking things off on February 4th in Paris at the Casino de Paris and will visit various cities in Europe and the UK before heading to the U.S. on April 1st for a show in Los Angeles, followed by concerts in New York on the 8th and 9th.

The 'Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 - 2008' box set will be released on January 24th and will include over 6 hours of previously unreleased material, including 5 previously unreleased instant grat tracks, along with their 6 original albums on picture disc LP and CD, bonus CDs of unreleased live material, B-sides, remixes, rarities, studio out-takes, demos, acoustic versions, oddities, new mixes, a deluxe book, posters and button badges.

Danny Goffey had this to say about the band's return, 'Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020. It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. We're extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans... and their extended families." See the tour dates below:

February 2020

4th - Paris, France - Casino de Paris

5th - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

7th - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

14th - Dublin, Republic of Ireland - Olympia Theatre

17th - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Ulster Hall

20th - Glasgow, Scotland - Barrowland Ballroom

24th - Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England - O2 Academy Newcastle

26th - Manchester, England - O2 Victoria Warehouse

29th - Leeds, England - O2 Academy Leeds

March 2020

3rd - Birmingham, England - O2 Academy Birmingham

6th - London, England - Alexandra Palace

April 2020

1st - Los Angeles - Wiltern

8tj - New York, NY - Webster Hall

9th - New York, NY - Brooklyn Steel





