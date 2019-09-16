The Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek Found Dead At Home

The music world is mourning the loss of Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, who was found dead at his Manhattan home on Sunday (September 15th).

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer was discovered at his townhouse Sunday afternoon by his estranged wife Paulina Porizkova. The New York Police Department were called around 4 p.m. about "an unconscious male" and pronounced Ocasek dead at the scene.

Ocasek was the voice of some of the band's biggest hits including "Just What I Needed", "Shake It Up," "You Might Think", and "Magic". A number of fellow music stars paid tribute via social media. KISS frontman Paul Stanley wrote, "RIP Ric Ocasek. A very sad loss. My condolences to his family."

Journey icon Neal Schon shared, "I was reading and thinking about Ric Ocasek & Eddie Money just the other day passing and this came out R.I.P. Eddie & Ric our condolences to your families and friends God Bless. "

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea wrote, "Ahh man, say it ain't so. I loved Ric Ocasek. What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records. I loved those Cars albums when I was a teenager. Perfect pop songs with those wicked elliot easton guitar solos. Absolute candy. Then he went and produced Rock For Light by the Bad Brains. As an adult I met him several times and he was gracious, funny and engaging. Ahh man. Ahh damn. Bless his soul. R.I.P. Transcend to the other side Ric. So much love and appreciation from me. You're All I Got Tonight."

Former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy wrote, "In the late 70's, in between my obsessions for Kiss, the Ramones, The Clash & The Sex Pistols, I also was a big fan of The Pretenders, the B-52's, the Police, Devo & The Cars...the 1st two albums are classics from start to finish. Sad to hear of Ric Ocasek's passing #RIPRicOcasek"

Weezer shared, "The weezer family is devastated by the loss of our friend and mentor Ric Ocasek, who passed away Sunday. We will miss him forever, & will forever cherish the precious times we got to work and hang out with him. Rest in Peace & rock on Ric, we love you."





