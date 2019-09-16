.

The Devil Wears Prada Stream New Song 'Please Say No'

William Lee | 09-16-2019

The Devil Wears Prada

The Devil Wears Prada are streaming a brand new track called "Please Say No." The song comes from the group's upcoming album "The Act", which is due on October 11th.

Frontman Mike Hranica explained the inspiration for the song, "'Please Say No' is based off of a scene within the novel Never Come Morning by Nelson Algren.

"This song is more difficult to explain than any other set of lyrics I've assembled. Saying the song is derivative of class injustice is insufficient and saying the song is born of a violent crime is cheap.

"Lyrically, I'd urge interested listeners to read the book. Musically, I'll encourage listeners to enjoy what I consider to be our moodiest effort on The Act." Listen to it here.


