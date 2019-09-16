The Who Share Song From First New Album In 13 Years

The Who are streaming a brand new track called "Ball & Chain". The song comes from the legendary group's first new studio album in 13 years.

The record, simply titled "Who," is set to be released on November 2nd and will feature 11 tracks. It was coproduced by Pete Townshend and D. Sardy (Noel Gallagher, Oasis, LCD Soundsystem, Gorillaz) with vocal production by Dave Eringa (Manic Street Preachers, Roger Daltrey, Wilko Johnson).

Townshend had this to say, "This album is almost all new songs written last year, with just two exceptions. There is no theme, no concept, no story, just a set of songs that I (and my brother Simon) wrote to give Roger Daltrey some inspiration, challenges and scope for his newly revived singing voice.

"Roger and I are both old men now, by any measure, so I've tried to stay away from romance, but also from nostalgia if I can. I didn't want to make anyone feel uncomfortable. Memories are OK, and some of the songs refer to the explosive state of things today. I made new home studio demos of all these songs in the summer of 2018 using a wide collection of instruments old and new.

"We started recording as The Who in March 2019, and have finished now in late August just in time to make some vinyl.........maybe even some cassettes......ready for release in November".

Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend are joined on the album by long-time Who drummer Zak Starkey, bassist Pino Palladino along with contributions from Simon Townshend, Benmont Tench, Carla Azar, Joey Waronker and Gordon Giltrap. Listen to the new song here.





