Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

(hennemusic) Former Clutch keyboardist Mick Schauer died in his sleep over the weekend. While few details about his passing are known, Schauer was a member of the Maryland band's lineup from 2005 to 2008 and played on the group's 2005 album, "Robot Hive/Exodus", and 2007's "From Beale Street To Oblivion."

The rocker's brother, Andrew, shared the news on social media on Sunday, writing "Hi friends. I'm very sorry to share some tragic news - my brother, Mick Schauer, passed away last night in his sleep. Some of you may have known or seen that he had become ill recently, but I don't think any of us could have seen this coming. We are devastated, and we'll miss him very, very much.

"There will be some kind of service later this week in College Park/Hyattsville area, and another in South Dakota soon after, presumably over the weekend. We'll share any plans as soon as we have them figured out. Until then, please feel free to share photos, videos, and stories of Mick. He loved socializing and chatting with folks, so I'm sure this loss will be felt by many people who cared for him. For my part, thank you for being good friends to him and an important part of his life."

Clutch offered their own condolences and thoughts about their former bandmate, posting "We are saddened to hear the news of Mick Schauer's passing. Mick was an incredible talent and he will be missed His contribution to the albums Robot Hive Exodus and From Beale Street to Oblivion brought a new sound to the band at a time when the band sought to stretch into new territory. Mick helped us to achieve those goals and more

"He was also a powerful force at our live shows. His natural ability was unmatched and his love for the music made us all play better. We are grateful for having had the opportunity to make music with you Mick!" See the posts and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





