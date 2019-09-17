.

Hideous Divinity Release 'The Embalmer' Video

William Lee | 09-17-2019

Hideous Divinity

Hideous Divinity have released a music video for their new single "The Embalmer". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Simulacrum", which will be hitting stores on November 8th.

The video was created by contemporary performance artist Olivier De Sagazan and guitarist Enrico Schettino had this to say, "Perhaps more than any other song on 'Simulacrum', 'The Embalmer' represents the new path in front of Hideous Divinity.

"We knew it was time for 'not just a video clip'. Something more was needed. When Olivier accepted our proposal and came out with the script, the whole thing hit us like a train wreck. We found the Embalmer.

"With his art, he created a nightmare and invited us into it: half covered in clay, standing like powerless statues, soon we understood to be in the hands of a maniac.

"Olivier De Sagazan came and embalmed reality in a distorted image, creating a destabilizing simulacrum. You can see us, blind observers, watching the grotesque repetition as he replaces Stephanie on the surgical field. 'Rise!', he cried. " Watch the video here.


