Neil Young Plays 1975 Rarity For First Time In Four Decades

(hennemusic) Neil Young performed his 1975 track, "New Mama", for the first time in 42 years during a solo acoustic headline set at the Harvest Moon: A Gathering charity concert at Lake Hughes, CA on September 14.

According to Rolling Stone, Young last played the tune from his "Tonight's The Night" album during an August 12, 1977 appearance with David Crosby and Graham Nash at the United Farms Workers Benefit at the Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium in Santa Cruz, CA.

"New Mama" was one of 15 songs the rocker delivered during the event, which raised funds to benefit The Bridge School and The Painted Turtle, a summer camp for severely-ill children

"All these places start off with kids," Young told the crowd before playing the song. "Kids make it happen and families slowly realize how real it is and they realize they have nowhere to go. Then they find a place like this and a place like the Bridge School. That's why it's so important because it's all about those little kids and their eyes looking at you."

Alongside performances by Father John Misty and Norah Jones, the singer's 14-song set also featured classics like "Old Man" and "Heart Of Gold" along with new compositions like "Rainbow Of Colors" and "Eternity," both of which will appear on "Colorado", his forthcoming album with Crazy Horse that will be released on October 25.

Video footage of Young's full set is streaming online and can be seen here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Share New Song

Neil Young And Crazy Horse Share New Song 'Milky Way'

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce First Album In Seven Years

Neil Young Postpones 2019 Tour Plans

Neil Young Performs Rare 1974 Track For First Time In 16 Years

Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2019

Neil Young To Release Archival 1973 Live Album Tuscaloosa

Neil Young Making New Album With Crazy Horse

Neil Young's Ragged Glory Expanded For Reissue

More Neil Young News

Neil Young Music and More



