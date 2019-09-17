OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) are pull out all the stops to celebrate their 40th anniversary with the announcement of three special Souvenir releases on October 4th.

First up is the Souvenir Digital Box Set featuring two singles collections (1979 - 1987 and 1988 - 2019), Unreleased Archive Vol I., Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011) and Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983).

They will also be releasing the Souvenir: The Singles Collection 1979 - 2019 and The Singles Collection 1988 - 2019, which will be available for download only.

Vinyl fans will not be left out with the special 3LP Souvenir greatest hits collection include all the singles from "Electricity" to "What Have We Done" as well as the exclusive brand new single, "Don't Go." Stream it here and see all of the tracklistings below:

Souvenir: Digital Box Set - Available for streaming and download

Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987

Electricity

Red Frame/White Light

Messages

Enola Gay

Souvenir

Joan of Arc

Maid of Orleans

Genetic Engineering

Telegraph

Locomotion

Talking Loud and Clear

Tesla Girls

Never Turn Away

So in Love

Secret

La Femme Accident

If You Leave

(Forever) Live and Die

We Love You

Shame

Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019

Dreaming

Sailing on the Seven Seas

Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)

Then You Turn Away

Call My Name

Stand Above Me

Dream of Me

Everyday

Walking on the Milky Way

Universal

If You Want It

Sister Marie Says

History of Modern (part 1)

Metroland

Dresden

Night Cafe?

Isotype

The Punishment Of Luxury

What Have We Done

Don't Go

Disc 3 - Unreleased Archive Vol I.

Brand New Science (06.1981)

Dumbomb (01.1986)

Violin Piece (09.1982)

Untitled 2 (06.1981)

Cut Me Down (03.1986)

Radio Swiss International (09.1982)

Untitled 3 (09.1982)

Weekend (04.1985)

Organ Ditty (05.1980)

Unreleased Idea (06.1981)

Cajun Moon (05.1986)

Guitar Thrash (09.1982)

SMPTE (12.1982)

American Venus (04.1990)

Liberator (02.1985)

Ambient 1 (04.1980)

Unused 1 (12.1980)

Flamenco (04.1990)

Andy's Song (04.1985)

Dynamo Children (01.1985)

Flutey (03.1984)

Nice Ending (06.1981)

Disc 4 - Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011)

Messages

Tesla Girls

New Babies New Toys

History of Modern (Part 1)

(Forever) Live & Die

Souvenir

Joan of Arc

Maid of Orleans

New Holy Ground

Green

Walking on the Milky Way

Sister Marie Says

Locomotion

Sailing on the Seven Seas

Enola Gay

Electricity

Disc 5 - Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983)

Dazzle Ships - Parts II, III & VII

ABC Auto Industry

Messages

She's Leaving

Georgia

Almost

Julia's Song

Joan of Arc

Maid of Orleans

Statues

The Romance of the Telescope

Souvenir

Telegraph

Radio Waves

Bunker Soldiers

Enola Gay

Silent Running

Electricity

Pretending to see the Future

Stanlow



Souvenir: The Singles Collection 1979 - 2019 Available for download only



Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987

Electricity

Red Frame/White Light

Messages

Enola Gay

Souvenir

Joan of Arc

Maid of Orleans

Genetic Engineering

Telegraph

Locomotion

Talking Loud and Clear

Tesla Girls

Never Turn Away

So in Love

Secret

La Femme Accident

If You Leave

(Forever) Live and Die

We Love You

Shame

Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019

Dreaming

Sailing on the Seven Seas

Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)

Then You Turn Away

Call My Name

Stand Above Me

Dream of Me

Everyday

Walking on the Milky Way

Universal

If You Want It

Sister Marie Says

History of Modern (part 1)

Metroland

Dresden

Night Cafe?

Isotype

The Punishment Of Luxury

What Have We Done

Don't Go



Souvenir: 3 LP Greatest Hits

LP 1 Side A

Electricity

Red Frame/White Light

Messages

Enola Gay

Souvenir

Joan Of Arc

Maid Of Orleans

LP 1 Side B

Genetic Engineering

Telegraph

Locomotion

Talking Loud and Clear

Tesla Girls

Never Turn Away

So In Love

LP 2 Side A

Secret

La Femme Accident

If You Leave

(Forever) Live and Die

We Love You

Shame

Dreaming

LP 2 Side B

Sailing on the Seven Seas

Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)

Then You Turn Away

Call My Name

Stand Above Me

Dream of Me

LP 3 Side A

Everyday

Walking on the Milky Way

Universal

If You Want It

Sister Marie Says

History of Modern (Part I)

LP 3 Side B

Metroland

Dresden

Night Café

Isotype

The Punishment Of Luxury

What Have We Done

Don't Go





