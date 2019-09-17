.

OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases

Michael Angulia | 09-17-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

OMD

Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) are pull out all the stops to celebrate their 40th anniversary with the announcement of three special Souvenir releases on October 4th.

First up is the Souvenir Digital Box Set featuring two singles collections (1979 - 1987 and 1988 - 2019), Unreleased Archive Vol I., Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011) and Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983).

They will also be releasing the Souvenir: The Singles Collection 1979 - 2019 and The Singles Collection 1988 - 2019, which will be available for download only.

Vinyl fans will not be left out with the special 3LP Souvenir greatest hits collection include all the singles from "Electricity" to "What Have We Done" as well as the exclusive brand new single, "Don't Go." Stream it here and see all of the tracklistings below:

Souvenir: Digital Box Set - Available for streaming and download

Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987
Electricity
Red Frame/White Light
Messages
Enola Gay
Souvenir
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
Genetic Engineering
Telegraph
Locomotion
Talking Loud and Clear
Tesla Girls
Never Turn Away
So in Love
Secret
La Femme Accident
If You Leave
(Forever) Live and Die
We Love You
Shame

Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019
Dreaming
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)
Then You Turn Away
Call My Name
Stand Above Me
Dream of Me
Everyday
Walking on the Milky Way
Universal
If You Want It
Sister Marie Says
History of Modern (part 1)
Metroland
Dresden
Night Cafe?
Isotype
The Punishment Of Luxury
What Have We Done
Don't Go

Disc 3 - Unreleased Archive Vol I.
Brand New Science (06.1981)
Dumbomb (01.1986)
Violin Piece (09.1982)
Untitled 2 (06.1981)
Cut Me Down (03.1986)
Radio Swiss International (09.1982)
Untitled 3 (09.1982)
Weekend (04.1985)
Organ Ditty (05.1980)
Unreleased Idea (06.1981)
Cajun Moon (05.1986)
Guitar Thrash (09.1982)
SMPTE (12.1982)
American Venus (04.1990)
Liberator (02.1985)
Ambient 1 (04.1980)
Unused 1 (12.1980)
Flamenco (04.1990)
Andy's Song (04.1985)
Dynamo Children (01.1985)
Flutey (03.1984)
Nice Ending (06.1981)

Disc 4 - Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011)
Messages
Tesla Girls
New Babies New Toys
History of Modern (Part 1)
(Forever) Live & Die
Souvenir
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
New Holy Ground
Green
Walking on the Milky Way
Sister Marie Says
Locomotion
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Enola Gay
Electricity

Disc 5 - Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983)
Dazzle Ships - Parts II, III & VII
ABC Auto Industry
Messages
She's Leaving
Georgia
Almost
Julia's Song
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
Statues
The Romance of the Telescope
Souvenir
Telegraph
Radio Waves
Bunker Soldiers
Enola Gay
Silent Running
Electricity
Pretending to see the Future
Stanlow

Souvenir: The Singles Collection 1979 - 2019 Available for download only

Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987
Electricity
Red Frame/White Light
Messages
Enola Gay
Souvenir
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
Genetic Engineering
Telegraph
Locomotion
Talking Loud and Clear
Tesla Girls
Never Turn Away
So in Love
Secret
La Femme Accident
If You Leave
(Forever) Live and Die
We Love You
Shame

Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019
Dreaming
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)
Then You Turn Away
Call My Name
Stand Above Me
Dream of Me
Everyday
Walking on the Milky Way
Universal
If You Want It
Sister Marie Says
History of Modern (part 1)
Metroland
Dresden
Night Cafe?
Isotype
The Punishment Of Luxury
What Have We Done
Don't Go

Souvenir: 3 LP Greatest Hits

LP 1 Side A
Electricity
Red Frame/White Light
Messages
Enola Gay
Souvenir
Joan Of Arc
Maid Of Orleans

LP 1 Side B
Genetic Engineering
Telegraph
Locomotion
Talking Loud and Clear
Tesla Girls
Never Turn Away
So In Love

LP 2 Side A
Secret
La Femme Accident
If You Leave
(Forever) Live and Die
We Love You
Shame
Dreaming

LP 2 Side B
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)
Then You Turn Away
Call My Name
Stand Above Me
Dream of Me

LP 3 Side A
Everyday
Walking on the Milky Way
Universal
If You Want It
Sister Marie Says
History of Modern (Part I)

LP 3 Side B
Metroland
Dresden
Night Café
Isotype
The Punishment Of Luxury
What Have We Done
Don't Go


Related Stories


OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases

More OMD News

OMD Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet- Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show- Van Halen Box Set- Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies- more


Reviews
The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

Road Trip: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Cruise

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Says He Just Made His Best Album Yet

Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show

Van Halen Box Set Coming In November

Former Clutch Star Mick Schauer Dies

Neil Young Plays 1975 Rarity For First Time In Four Decades

Band Of Skulls Cover Bob Dylan Classic

Soto Release 'Torn' Music Video

OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.