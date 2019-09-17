OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases
Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) are pull out all the stops to celebrate their 40th anniversary with the announcement of three special Souvenir releases on October 4th.
First up is the Souvenir Digital Box Set featuring two singles collections (1979 - 1987 and 1988 - 2019), Unreleased Archive Vol I., Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011) and Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983).
They will also be releasing the Souvenir: The Singles Collection 1979 - 2019 and The Singles Collection 1988 - 2019, which will be available for download only.
Vinyl fans will not be left out with the special 3LP Souvenir greatest hits collection include all the singles from "Electricity" to "What Have We Done" as well as the exclusive brand new single, "Don't Go." Stream it here and see all of the tracklistings below:
Souvenir: Digital Box Set - Available for streaming and download
Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987
Electricity
Red Frame/White Light
Messages
Enola Gay
Souvenir
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
Genetic Engineering
Telegraph
Locomotion
Talking Loud and Clear
Tesla Girls
Never Turn Away
So in Love
Secret
La Femme Accident
If You Leave
(Forever) Live and Die
We Love You
Shame
Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019
Dreaming
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)
Then You Turn Away
Call My Name
Stand Above Me
Dream of Me
Everyday
Walking on the Milky Way
Universal
If You Want It
Sister Marie Says
History of Modern (part 1)
Metroland
Dresden
Night Cafe?
Isotype
The Punishment Of Luxury
What Have We Done
Don't Go
Disc 3 - Unreleased Archive Vol I.
Brand New Science (06.1981)
Dumbomb (01.1986)
Violin Piece (09.1982)
Untitled 2 (06.1981)
Cut Me Down (03.1986)
Radio Swiss International (09.1982)
Untitled 3 (09.1982)
Weekend (04.1985)
Organ Ditty (05.1980)
Unreleased Idea (06.1981)
Cajun Moon (05.1986)
Guitar Thrash (09.1982)
SMPTE (12.1982)
American Venus (04.1990)
Liberator (02.1985)
Ambient 1 (04.1980)
Unused 1 (12.1980)
Flamenco (04.1990)
Andy's Song (04.1985)
Dynamo Children (01.1985)
Flutey (03.1984)
Nice Ending (06.1981)
Disc 4 - Live at the Mermaid Theatre, London (03/02/2011)
Messages
Tesla Girls
New Babies New Toys
History of Modern (Part 1)
(Forever) Live & Die
Souvenir
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
New Holy Ground
Green
Walking on the Milky Way
Sister Marie Says
Locomotion
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Enola Gay
Electricity
Disc 5 - Live at the Hammersmith Odeon (10/05/1983)
Dazzle Ships - Parts II, III & VII
ABC Auto Industry
Messages
She's Leaving
Georgia
Almost
Julia's Song
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
Statues
The Romance of the Telescope
Souvenir
Telegraph
Radio Waves
Bunker Soldiers
Enola Gay
Silent Running
Electricity
Pretending to see the Future
Stanlow
Souvenir: The Singles Collection 1979 - 2019 Available for download only
Disc 1 - The Singles 1979 - 1987
Electricity
Red Frame/White Light
Messages
Enola Gay
Souvenir
Joan of Arc
Maid of Orleans
Genetic Engineering
Telegraph
Locomotion
Talking Loud and Clear
Tesla Girls
Never Turn Away
So in Love
Secret
La Femme Accident
If You Leave
(Forever) Live and Die
We Love You
Shame
Disc 2 - The Singles 1988 - 2019
Dreaming
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)
Then You Turn Away
Call My Name
Stand Above Me
Dream of Me
Everyday
Walking on the Milky Way
Universal
If You Want It
Sister Marie Says
History of Modern (part 1)
Metroland
Dresden
Night Cafe?
Isotype
The Punishment Of Luxury
What Have We Done
Don't Go
Souvenir: 3 LP Greatest Hits
LP 1 Side A
Electricity
Red Frame/White Light
Messages
Enola Gay
Souvenir
Joan Of Arc
Maid Of Orleans
LP 1 Side B
Genetic Engineering
Telegraph
Locomotion
Talking Loud and Clear
Tesla Girls
Never Turn Away
So In Love
LP 2 Side A
Secret
La Femme Accident
If You Leave
(Forever) Live and Die
We Love You
Shame
Dreaming
LP 2 Side B
Sailing on the Seven Seas
Pandora's Box (It's a Long, Long Way)
Then You Turn Away
Call My Name
Stand Above Me
Dream of Me
LP 3 Side A
Everyday
Walking on the Milky Way
Universal
If You Want It
Sister Marie Says
History of Modern (Part I)
LP 3 Side B
Metroland
Dresden
Night Café
Isotype
The Punishment Of Luxury
What Have We Done
Don't Go
OMD Announce 40th Anniversary Souvenir Releases