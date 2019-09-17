Soto Release 'Torn' Music Video

Soto have released a music video for their song "Torn". The track comes from the Jeff Scott Soto (Journey, Sons Of Apollo) fronted band's latest album "Origami".

"While we were about to start the EU tour, we asked our video director in Brazil, Thiago Kiss, to whip us up a treatment for another single from 'Origami' called Torn," shared Soto. "This is an emotional song co-written with drummer Edu Cominato, myself and the same writer as our 1st video single HyperMani", Luiz Portinari.

"We chose this track as the deep lyric and theme of the song is a double entendre that could be taken from the crumbling of a relationship between 2 people or the crumbling of society and humanity.

"In our videos, we try to also portray triple entendres as will be evident in this new clip. Once again, Thiago paints visually stunning lush and cinematic landscapes along with story lines that make you 'feel' more than just watch!" Check out the video here.





Related Stories

Soto Streaming New Song 'Origami'

More Soto News

Soto Music and More



