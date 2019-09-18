Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently recalled meeting his bandmates Slash and Axl Rose for the first time and shared how Axl's performance scared him a little.

Duff was interviewed by Black Flag icon Henry Rollins and reflected on when he first met Axl and Slash. He said, "I met Slash the first week or two I was [in Los Angeles] through an ad. His name was Slash. His influences were Fear and Alice Cooper. I'm like, 'He's got to be a punk rock guy around my age.'

"I met Slash, and he wasn't a punk rock guy, but he was around my age. He had seen The Germs, he took me to [a] show, and it was Axl and L.A. Guns. While I don't remember the music too much, I remember him coming out [as] this force, like that Henry Rollins guy I'd seen in 1981.

"I could tell he prepared for the show. I backed up when he came out on stage. There was this anger, and it wasn't false. I knew how to recognize what real was, and that was real. I love to back away from any stage to this day. I love a band that scares me a little bit." Watch the full interview below:





