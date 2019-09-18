.

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him

Michael Angulia | 09-18-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan recently recalled meeting his bandmates Slash and Axl Rose for the first time and shared how Axl's performance scared him a little.

Duff was interviewed by Black Flag icon Henry Rollins and reflected on when he first met Axl and Slash. He said, "I met Slash the first week or two I was [in Los Angeles] through an ad. His name was Slash. His influences were Fear and Alice Cooper. I'm like, 'He's got to be a punk rock guy around my age.'

"I met Slash, and he wasn't a punk rock guy, but he was around my age. He had seen The Germs, he took me to [a] show, and it was Axl and L.A. Guns. While I don't remember the music too much, I remember him coming out [as] this force, like that Henry Rollins guy I'd seen in 1981.

"I could tell he prepared for the show. I backed up when he came out on stage. There was this anger, and it wasn't false. I knew how to recognize what real was, and that was real. I love to back away from any stage to this day. I love a band that scares me a little bit." Watch the full interview below:


Related Stories


Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him

Guns N' Roses To Play Rare Intimate Show

Slash Addresses New Guns N' Roses Song Rumor

Guns N' Roses Reveal Special Guests For Fall Tour

Guns N' Roses Hit With New Song Rumor For Terminator Film

Guns N' Roses 'Unites A Whole Cross-Section Of Humanity' Says Duff

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses Ending Brewery Battle

Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

Losing Guns N' Roses Gig To Slash Was Best Of Both Worlds For Guitarist

More Guns N' Roses News

Guns N' Roses Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update- Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

Sites and Sounds: Motown 60 Weekend

Brian Wilson and the Zombies' Something Great From '68 Tour

advertisement


Latest News
Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Offers Positive Cancer Update

Axl Scared Guns N' Roses Bandmate The First Time He Saw Him

Joseph Arthur Shares Tribute To Ric Ocasek

Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Like Moths To Flames Stream New Song 'All That You Lost'

The Magpie Salute Stream New Song and Announce Album



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.