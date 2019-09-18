.

Badfinger's Joey Molland Crowdfunding New Album

William Lee | 09-18-2019

Joey Molland

Badfinger's Joey Molland has announced that he has launched a Kickstarter campaign for a brand new studio album that he will be working on with Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Mark Hudson and Grammy-winning engineer Mario J. McNulty

Here's what Joey has to say on the crowdfunding page, "I am in the process of recording a new album. It's being produced by Grammy Award-winning songwriter/producer Mark Hudson (Ringo, Ozzy, Aerosmith, etc.) and mixed by Grammy-winning audio engineer Mario J. McNulty (Bowie, Prince, Julian Lennon) in New York. We've got some great guest musicians contributing to the album as well.

"I've wanted to make this album for several years now. The songs are solid and quite catchy - many harken back to that power pop/rock sound I began my career with. All the songs needed were the right producer to give them a bit of polish, and that's where Mark Hudson stepped in to do his magic.

"So far the rough tracks are sounding fantastic, if I do say so myself! The hooks, the harmonies and the musicianship... Expect to hear fresh catchy rock songs, with many songs reminiscent of Badfinger's sound." Check it out here.


