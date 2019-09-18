.

Billy Idol Extends Las Vegas Residency Into Next Year

Bruce Henne | 09-18-2019

Billy Idol

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has announced that he has extended his Las Vegas residency at The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort with a series of spring 2020 dates.

Just weeks before hosting his final 2019 performances at the venue, the rocker announced a 5-show run next March that will see him perform tunes from throughout his career, including tracks from seminal British punk band Generation X and his solo hits.

A SiriusXM listeners presale runs from Wednesday, September 18 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, September 19 at 10 p.m. PT, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, September 20 at 10 a.m. PT. See all of the upcoming dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


