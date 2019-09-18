Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Evanescence have announced that they will be teaming up with Within Temptation next April to launch a coheadlining tour across Europe called the Worlds Collide Tour.

The trek will be kicking off on April 4th in Brussels, Belgium at the Palais 12 and is scheduled to wrap up on April 21st in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Ziggo Dome.

Evanescence had this to say, "We are very excited to join forces with Within Temptation for what I know will be an epic tour in April. We've had people ask us about doing something together for a long time, and we're going to make it worth the wait! Looking forward to hearing Sharon's gorgeous voice every night!"

Within Temptation added, "The word is out: we're joining forces with Evanescence for the Worlds Collide Tour - a massive co-headline European tour in April 2020!

"It was great meeting Amy and the rest of the band at Aarburg in Switzerland. We think we have a lot in common but most of all we share the same passion and fire for what we love doing most. We're really looking forward to touring Europe together and to make it memorable!" See the dates below:

April

4 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

5 - Paris, France - Accor Hotel Arena

7 - London, England - O2 Arena

9 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome

11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

14 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

17 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena

20 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Halle

21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome





Related Stories

Evanescence Announce Synthesis Live Release

Evanescence Release 'Hi-Lo' Video Ahead Of Summer Tour

Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release

Evanescence Announce Special North American Tour

More Evanescence News

Evanescence Music and More



