Evanescence and Within Temptation Coheadlining Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-18-2019

Evanescence

Evanescence have announced that they will be teaming up with Within Temptation next April to launch a coheadlining tour across Europe called the Worlds Collide Tour.

The trek will be kicking off on April 4th in Brussels, Belgium at the Palais 12 and is scheduled to wrap up on April 21st in Amsterdam, Netherlands at the Ziggo Dome.

Evanescence had this to say, "We are very excited to join forces with Within Temptation for what I know will be an epic tour in April. We've had people ask us about doing something together for a long time, and we're going to make it worth the wait! Looking forward to hearing Sharon's gorgeous voice every night!"

Within Temptation added, "The word is out: we're joining forces with Evanescence for the Worlds Collide Tour - a massive co-headline European tour in April 2020!

"It was great meeting Amy and the rest of the band at Aarburg in Switzerland. We think we have a lot in common but most of all we share the same passion and fire for what we love doing most. We're really looking forward to touring Europe together and to make it memorable!" See the dates below:

April
4 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
5 - Paris, France - Accor Hotel Arena
7 - London, England - O2 Arena
9 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrome
11 - Frankfurt, Germany - Festhalle
12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
14 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
15 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
17 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
18 - Leipzig, Germany - Arena
20 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Halle
21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome


