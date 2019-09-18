.

Joseph Arthur Shares Tribute To Ric Ocasek

K. Wiggins | 09-18-2019

The Cars

Joseph Arthur paid tribute to Ric Ocasek on Tuesday afternoon (September 17th) by filming a live performance of a cover of The Cars classic "You're All I've Got Tonight."

Ocasek was found dead at his home in Manhattan. His family stated that the iconic singer was recovering from a recent surgery and early reports suggest that he most likely died of natural causes.

Arthur had the following to say about Ocasek, "The Cars were one of my all time favorites. Ric Ocasek was the best. Long may be inspire and may he rest in peace ." Watch his tribute here.

Ocasek's family also released the following statement,
"Ric was at home recuperating very well after surgery. Our two sons, Jonathan and Oliver, and I were making sure he was comfortable, ordering food and watching TV together.

"I found him still asleep when bringing him his Sunday morning coffee. I touched his cheek to rouse him. It was then I realized that during the night he had peacefully passed on.

"We appreciate the great outpouring of love. We, his family and friends, are completely and utterly devastated by his untimely and unexpected death and would appreciate the privacy to mourn in private."


