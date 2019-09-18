.

Like Moths To Flames Stream New Song 'All That You Lost'

William Lee | 09-18-2019

Like Moths To Flames

Like Moths To Flames have released a new singled called "All That You Lost". The track was revealed to celebrate the band inking a deal with UNFD.

Chris Roetter had this to say about the deal "After 10 years of LMTF, I feel a huge sense of renewal throughout the band since we signed on to the label. UNFD has done amazing things for our team in a very short amount of time and we are heavily anticipating the future and what's to come."

Chris added this about the new song, "'All That You Lost' is about the on-going struggles of being in toxic relationships and finally coming to the conclusion that you've had enough.

"I think it's important to embrace the things that piss you off... If you can use it as means to grow. Sometimes it's easier said than done." Stream the song here.


