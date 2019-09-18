Otherwise and Blacktop Mojo Announce Fall Tour

Otherwise have announced that they will be teaming up with Blacktop Mojo for a U.S. coheadlining tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Defy".

Adrian Patrick had this to say about the trek, ""We cannot wait to throw down with the catz in Blacktop Mojo this fall. Both of our bands have new albums coming out so if you wanna see an arena-worthy rock n roll show up close & personal, grab some tickets NOW!"

They will be kicking off the tour on October 28th in Grand Junction, CO at the Mesa Theater and will be wrapping up on November 27th in Charlotte, NC at Amos' Southend. See all of the dates below:



10/28 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater

10/29 Colorado Springs, CO Sunshine Studios Live

10/31 Kansasville, WI 1175

11/01 Ashwaubenon, WI Green Bay Distillery

11/02 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at Skyway Theatre

11/03 Merriam, KS Aftershock Live Music Venue

11/05 Joliet, IL The Forge

11/06 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

11/08 Flint, MI The Machine Shop

11/09 West Peoria, IL Crusens Rt 29

11/10 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache

11/13 Joplin, MO Guitars Rock N' Country Bar

11/15 Lakewood, OH The Winchester

11/16 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon

11/17 Hartford, CT Webster Underground

11/20 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus

11/21 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents

11/22 Lancaster, PA The Lizard Lounge at Chameleon Club

11/23 Greensboro, NC The Blind Tiger

11/24 Richmond, VA The Canal Club

11/26 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Purgatory

11/27 Charlotte, NC Amos' Southend





