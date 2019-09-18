.

Otherwise and Blacktop Mojo Announce Fall Tour

Michael Angulia | 09-18-2019

Otherwise

Otherwise have announced that they will be teaming up with Blacktop Mojo for a U.S. coheadlining tour this fall in support of their forthcoming album "Defy".

Adrian Patrick had this to say about the trek, ""We cannot wait to throw down with the catz in Blacktop Mojo this fall. Both of our bands have new albums coming out so if you wanna see an arena-worthy rock n roll show up close & personal, grab some tickets NOW!"

They will be kicking off the tour on October 28th in Grand Junction, CO at the Mesa Theater and will be wrapping up on November 27th in Charlotte, NC at Amos' Southend. See all of the dates below:

10/28 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theater
10/29 Colorado Springs, CO Sunshine Studios Live
10/31 Kansasville, WI 1175
11/01 Ashwaubenon, WI Green Bay Distillery
11/02 Minneapolis, MN Studio B at Skyway Theatre
11/03 Merriam, KS Aftershock Live Music Venue
11/05 Joliet, IL The Forge
11/06 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
11/08 Flint, MI The Machine Shop
11/09 West Peoria, IL Crusens Rt 29
11/10 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache
11/13 Joplin, MO Guitars Rock N' Country Bar
11/15 Lakewood, OH The Winchester
11/16 Syracuse, NY The Lost Horizon
11/17 Hartford, CT Webster Underground
11/20 Brooklyn, NY Saint Vitus
11/21 Asbury Park, NJ House of Independents
11/22 Lancaster, PA The Lizard Lounge at Chameleon Club
11/23 Greensboro, NC The Blind Tiger
11/24 Richmond, VA The Canal Club
11/26 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade - Purgatory
11/27 Charlotte, NC Amos' Southend


Otherwise Announce New Album Under Mascot





