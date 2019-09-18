Rolling Stones Set Record With No Filter Tour

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have set a new standard for concert tours by becoming the first act to gross more than $400 million on two separate treks.

According to Billboard, the band's recently-completed three-year, 45-show No Filter tour saw the legendary band earn $415.6 million after selling 2,290,871 tickets to the series.

The opening leg of the No Filter run across Europe in the fall of 2017 grossed $120 million, while a spring 2018 schedule grossed $117.8 million - including a new record of $20.5 million for a two-night stand at London Stadium that remains the highest-grossing show in the venue's history - and the group's 2019 North American trek took in $177.8 million.

The 2019 series was partially rescheduled from spring to summer after Mick Jagger underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April. "A huge thank you to each and every one of you who have joined us on this tour, we had the best time!," shared the band on social media following closing night in Miami, FL on August 30. "Till the next time we say goodbye...."

No Filter joins the Stones' 2005-07 A Bigger Bang Tour - which grossed $558 million - as the only two concert tours from the same artist to top the $400 million mark. Watch the official video package from 2019 opening night in Chicago here.

