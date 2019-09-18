.

Singled Out: Jay Katana's KissClosed

William Lee | 09-18-2019

Jay Katana

Jay Katana just released his new album "Bleeding Boyfriend Mixtapes" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song "KissClosed". Here is the story:

Throughout my life's journey I have been lucky to have some beautiful moments with many different people. Some of them were incredibly close, some of them shared my path for long time, some of them were explosively inspirational, but for very short time. Some were just pure inspiration.

But each one of them made me who I am, and those memories are my biggest treasures. Then, time passes and you accidentally meet somebody from your past. Somebody who was really close and significant. Every time happens it's usually the same thing - you don't recognize them. You wonder, was it that person?! They seem strange and even their physical appearance doesn't match the memory of them you have.

What I learned, is that people are just people and everybody lives their own journey. The moment that happened between you - that's what was magical and important. Moments will live forever, even though it disappears when you separate. And that "person" is gone with the moment. Case closed.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


