The Magpie Salute Stream New Song and Announce Album

William Lee | 09-18-2019

The Magpie Salute

The Magpie Salute are streaming a brand new song called "In Here". The track comes from the group's forhtocming album "High Water II", which is set to be released in various formats on October 18th.

The band features Rich Robinson, and his former Black Crowes bandmates Marc Ford (guitar) and Sven Pipien (bass), along with singer John Hogg, drummer Joe Magistro, and keyboardist Matt Slocum.

"We're all really happy to put out the second half of High Water," says Robinson. "Since it's inception, I always viewed it as a single piece. High Water ll will tie together both albums into a whole journey." Listen to the new song here.


