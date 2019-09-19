.

Delain Member Forced To Miss Tour Kick Off

K. Wiggins | 09-19-2019

Delain

Delain have announced that drummer Joey De Boer will be missing the launch of their North American tour with Amorphis and Anneke Van Giersbergen due to a delay in obtaining a visa.

The tour is set to kick off tonight (September 19) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and the band has recruited Amorphis' Jan Rechberger to fill in until Joey can sort out the visa issues.

The band had this to say, "Due to circumstances unforeseen and beyond our control, there has been a delay in our drummer Joey's US visa. We have been assured that the visa will be approved, but it may take as much as a couple of weeks to get processed.

"Therefore we have to inform you that sadly, Joey will not make it to the US in time to perform at least the first run of the tour with us. Although we are deeply disappointed by the situation, we fortunately have a solution to rock out with all of you US Delainers as planned.

"We are very grateful that Amorphis' drummer Jan Rechberger has offered to perform double duty this tour and take his place behind the drums with Delain as well. Many thanks to him!

"Please keep your fingers crossed for Joey and we look forward to starting our US tour in a few days! See you soon!"


