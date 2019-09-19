.

Pink Floyd Share Lyric Video For Upcoming Box Set Track

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2019

Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming a new lyric video for their 1994 track, "Keep Talking", as the latest preview to the forthcoming box set entitled "The Later Years 1987-2019."

The tune - which originally appeared on the band's fourteenth studio album, "The Division Bell" - is among the dozens of songs presented in the massive 16-disc project, which delivers the work of guitarist David Gilmour, drummer Nick Mason and keyboardist Richard Wright from 1987 onwards, following the departure of bassist Roger Waters.

The set includes an updated version of 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", an expanded edition of 1998's live album, "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a series of 1987 & 1994 live recordings & unreleased studio recordings, and full versions of the group's 1989 Venice Concert and 1990 appearance at Knebworth

Among the DVD/Blu-ray material in the package is a restored and remixed concert film for "Delicate Sound Of Thunder", a restored and re-edited edition of the 1995 live set "Pulse", and a number of various unreleased live films, music videos and screen films.

Due November 29, the 5-CD/6-Blu-ray/5-DVD package is a companion to 2016's "The Early Years 1965-1972." "Pink Floyd: The Later Years 1987-2019" will also be available in a 2LP / 1CD 'Highlights' package that comes in a gatefold sleeve (for both CD and 2LP), while each will contain a 24-page booklet containing previously unseen and rare photos. Watch the video here.

