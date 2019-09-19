.

Rolling Stones Announce Bridges To Buenos Aires

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2019

Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones have announced that they will release "Bridges To Buenos Aires", a live package capturing the band in a 1998 concert in Argentina, on November 8th.

The set presents the last date of the group's five-night sell-out residency at the River Plate Stadium, where they delivered a two-hour-plus set of classic tracks and tunes from the then-new "Bridges To Babylon" album and were joined by Bob Dylan for a unique performance of "Like A Rolling Stone."

The previously unreleased concert film has been meticulously restored from the original master tapes, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings.

"Bridges To Buenos Aires" will be available in a variety of formats, including DVD + 2CD, Blu-ray + 2CD, digital video, limited edition blue translucent 180gm triple vinyl, and digital audio.

Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones issued another package, "Bridges To Bremen", from the same 1997-98 world tour. Watch the trailer and see the tracklist here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


