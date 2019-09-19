.

Singled Out: Big Cheese's Golden

William Lee | 09-19-2019

Big Cheese

Big Cheese just released their third album "Wild To Be Born" and to celebrate we asked Adm Patten to tell us about the song and first single "Golden". Here is the story:

"Golden" is primarily about what it feels like to be in one of those relationships that just never goes right. The more you give to the other person, the more the whole thing spirals into a toxic nosedive.

The relationship drags on way longer than it ever should and you find yourself going back through everything to try to figure out why you were ever there in the first place.

To me, the super repetitive melody and lyrics form a big, happy middle finger to whoever did you wrong and thought they'd be golden.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!


