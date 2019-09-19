Twisted Sister To Reunite For Signing Appearance

Dee Snider has announced that Twisted Sister will be reuniting to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their hit album "Stay Hungry", but it will be a signing appearance and not a performance.

The band members will be joining together on November 1st and 2nd at Spooky Empire at the Tampa Convention Center to sign autographs, photo ops and will be doing a Q&A.

Frontman Dee Snider shared the news via social media. He wrote, "What do you want to do with your life? YOU want to come to Spooky Empire in Tampa Florida and meet Twisted Sister!

"Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda & Mark "The Animal" Mendoza will be at Spooky Empire, together again for a very exclusive, ONE TIME ONLY gathering to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Stay Hungry!

"All 4 members will be available for autographs on Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd, plus be sure to catch their Q&A and photo ops!" Find more details on the event page here.





Related Stories

Twisted Sister Expand You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll For Reissue

Scattered Hamlet Tribute Member In A Coma With Twisted Sister Cover

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery

Steven Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' Soundtrack Fueled By Classic Rock

More Twisted Sister News

Twisted Sister Music and More



