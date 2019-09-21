Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour
Miranda Lambert has announced that she will be launching a North American tour early next year in support of her forthcoming album, "Wildcard", which is set to hit stores on November 1st.
The Wildcard Tour is scheduled to launch on January 16th at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo and will be wrapping up on February 27th at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Ca. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 27th at 10am local time.
Cody Johnson and Lanco will be supporting for the bulk of the tour, with Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum taking over for three shows (Kansas City, Tulsa and Dallas), and Lanco will return for the final two stops of the tour with an additional act to be announced.
Lambert had this to say, "The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you . It is universal. Which is why I'm excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We're going to have a blast!" See the dates below:
Featuring Cody Johnson and LANCO:
Thursday, January 16 BancorpSouth Arena - Tupelo, Miss.
Friday, January 17 Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, Miss.
Saturday, January 18 Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham, Ala.
Thursday, January 23 Verizon Arena - Little Rock, Ark.
Friday, January 24 Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, Tenn.
Saturday, January 25 Ford Center - Evansville, Ind.
Friday, January 31 Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, Utah
Saturday, February 1 Pepsi Center - Denver, Colo.
Thursday, February 20 Honda Center - Anaheim, Calif.
Saturday, February 22 Toyota Arena - Ontario, Calif.
Friday, February 28 SAP Center - San Jose, Calif.
Saturday, February 29 Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, Calif.
Thursday, April 23 Ford Idaho Center Arena - Boise, Idaho
Friday, April 24 Spokane Arena - Spokane, Wash.
Saturday, April 25 Rogers Arena - Vancouver, British Columbia
Thursday, April 30 Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta
Friday, May 1 Brandt Centre - Regina, Saskatchewan
Saturday, May 2 Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba
Tuesday, May 5 Budweiser Gardens - London, Ontario
Thursday, May 7 Tribute Communities Centre - Oshawa, Ontario
Friday, May 8 Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, Ontario
Saturday, May 9 Bell Centre - Montreal, Quebec
Featuring Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum
Thursday, February 6 Sprint Center - Kansas City, Mo
Friday, February 7 BOK Center - Tulsa, Okla.
Saturday, February 8 American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas
Featuring LANCO with additional support TBA:
Friday, February 21 Viejas Arena - San Diego, Calif.
Thursday, February 27 Save Mart Center - Fresno, Calif.
