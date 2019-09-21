Miranda Lambert Announces Wildcard Tour

Miranda Lambert has announced that she will be launching a North American tour early next year in support of her forthcoming album, "Wildcard", which is set to hit stores on November 1st.

The Wildcard Tour is scheduled to launch on January 16th at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo and will be wrapping up on February 27th at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, Ca. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 27th at 10am local time.

Cody Johnson and Lanco will be supporting for the bulk of the tour, with Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum taking over for three shows (Kansas City, Tulsa and Dallas), and Lanco will return for the final two stops of the tour with an additional act to be announced.

Lambert had this to say, "The essence of a wildcard is always having something up your sleeve, in whatever capacity that means to you . It is universal. Which is why I'm excited to kick off this tour with an incredible group of talented artists. We're going to have a blast!" See the dates below:



Featuring Cody Johnson and LANCO:

Thursday, January 16 BancorpSouth Arena - Tupelo, Miss.

Friday, January 17 Mississippi Coast Coliseum - Biloxi, Miss.

Saturday, January 18 Legacy Arena at the BJCC - Birmingham, Ala.

Thursday, January 23 Verizon Arena - Little Rock, Ark.

Friday, January 24 Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, Tenn.

Saturday, January 25 Ford Center - Evansville, Ind.

Friday, January 31 Vivint Smart Home Arena - Salt Lake City, Utah

Saturday, February 1 Pepsi Center - Denver, Colo.

Thursday, February 20 Honda Center - Anaheim, Calif.

Saturday, February 22 Toyota Arena - Ontario, Calif.

Friday, February 28 SAP Center - San Jose, Calif.

Saturday, February 29 Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, Calif.

Thursday, April 23 Ford Idaho Center Arena - Boise, Idaho

Friday, April 24 Spokane Arena - Spokane, Wash.

Saturday, April 25 Rogers Arena - Vancouver, British Columbia

Thursday, April 30 Rogers Place - Edmonton, Alberta

Friday, May 1 Brandt Centre - Regina, Saskatchewan

Saturday, May 2 Bell MTS Place - Winnipeg, Manitoba

Tuesday, May 5 Budweiser Gardens - London, Ontario

Thursday, May 7 Tribute Communities Centre - Oshawa, Ontario

Friday, May 8 Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, Ontario

Saturday, May 9 Bell Centre - Montreal, Quebec

Featuring Randy Rogers Band and Parker McCollum

Thursday, February 6 Sprint Center - Kansas City, Mo

Friday, February 7 BOK Center - Tulsa, Okla.

Saturday, February 8 American Airlines Center - Dallas, Texas

Featuring LANCO with additional support TBA:

Friday, February 21 Viejas Arena - San Diego, Calif.

Thursday, February 27 Save Mart Center - Fresno, Calif.





