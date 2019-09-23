Abigail Williams Announce North American Tour With Ensiferum
Abigail Williams have announced that they will hitting the road this fall for a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album "Walk Beyond the Dark," which will be released on November 15th.
The Path to Victory Tour will also feature Ensiferum, Kalmah and Aenimus and is scheduled to kick off on November 14th in Richmond, VA and will wrap up December 12th in Brooklyn, NY.
Ken Sorceron had this to say, "We are looking forward to going out with our friends in Ensiferum. Since the tour starts around the same time we release our new album, we plan to showcase some new songs along with some old favorites." See the dates below:
11/14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
11/15 - Reading, PA - Reverb
11/16 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's
11/17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater
11/18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
11/19 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
11/20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
11/21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
11/23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
11/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
11/25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
11/26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
11/27 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House
11/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex
11/30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
12/1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
12/2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
12/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
12/5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
12/7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
12/8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw
