Abigail Williams Announce North American Tour With Ensiferum

Abigail Williams have announced that they will hitting the road this fall for a North American tour in support of their forthcoming album "Walk Beyond the Dark," which will be released on November 15th.

The Path to Victory Tour will also feature Ensiferum, Kalmah and Aenimus and is scheduled to kick off on November 14th in Richmond, VA and will wrap up December 12th in Brooklyn, NY.

Ken Sorceron had this to say, "We are looking forward to going out with our friends in Ensiferum. Since the tour starts around the same time we release our new album, we plan to showcase some new songs along with some old favorites." See the dates below:

11/14 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

11/15 - Reading, PA - Reverb

11/16 - Ottawa, ON - Maverick's

11/17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

11/18 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

11/19 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

11/20 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

11/21 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

11/23 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

11/24 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

11/25 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

11/26 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

11/27 - Oakland, CA - Metro Opera House

11/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex

11/30 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

12/1 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

12/2 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

12/3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

12/5 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

12/7 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

12/8 - Brooklyn, NY - The Warsaw





